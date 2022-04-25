Businessman docked for allegedly inflicting machete cuts on wife

A 34-year-old businessman, Cyprian Ebenezer, was on Monday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly inflicting machete cuts on his wife.

The police charged Ebenezer, who resides in Oke- Odo, Lagos, with assault and causing grievous hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi , told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 16 , at the above mentioned address.

She alleged that the defendant at about 11:30 pm punched his wife, Ruth in the eye.

The police also said that the defendant used a machete on his wife, inflicting wounds on her body.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 173 and 245 of the criminal laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must have proof of tax payments, addresses must be verified and one of the sureties should be a blood relation.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until May 31, for definite hearing.