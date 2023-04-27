Businessman docked for allegedly escaping from custody

A businessman, Muhammed Kolochi, was docked in a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly escaping from Keffi correctional centre.

The police charged Kolochi, 32, of Mabushi Abuja, with criminal conspiracy, house breaking, criminal trespass, theft and escape from lawful custody.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that on April 23 at about 3:30 p.m., Caleb Enye, of Jahi 2, Abuja, reported the matter at Mabushi police station.

Nwafoaku said that, on April 22, the defendant and two others now at large, criminally conspired and broke into the complainant’s residence at Jahi 2, at about 11 pm.

He alleged that the defendant and his accomplice stole the complainant’s wristwatch, MP3 player and electronics.

The police said the defendant was arrested by security guards and the items were recovered from him, while the other two accomplices escaped.

Nwafoaku said during police investigation, it was discovered that the defendant committed similar offence but escaped from the Keffi correctional centre in October 2022.

He said the defendant also admitted to the crime, during police interrogation saying the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 97, 347, 348 and 288 of the Penal Code Law.

The Defence Counsel, Charity Nwosu made an oral bail application, citing Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 158 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, assuring that the defendant would not jump bail, if granted.

The prosecution counsel, however, objected to the bail application made by the defence counsel, saying the defendant was likely to jump bail based on his history of escape from lawful custody.

Nwosu in her response said, the defendant was presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court, saying the defendant has two reliable sureties and would not jump bail if granted.

The Judge, Malam Muhammed Wakili however, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the sureties must provide a BVN print out, recent passport photograph and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The judge adjourned the matter until May 25, for hearing.