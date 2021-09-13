Businessman docked for allegedly defrauding client of N110, 000

The Police on Monday, arraigned a 23-year-old businessman, Okpoto Chikodi, before a Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding his client of N110, 000.

Chikodi, of Bakusa Deidei, Abuja, is facing two counts bordering on criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that, Abdul Abu of Jibi Tafa, Gwagwa, Abuja, reported the matter at the Divisional Police Station, Gwagwa on April 27.

Ogada alleged that, in the month of January, the defendant fraudulently deceived the complainant and collected the sum of N110, 000, with an agreement to supply six bundles of Ghana zinc building materials.

The counsel alleged that, the defendant breached the agreement by not supplying the goods and further converted the money for his personal use.

He told the court that during police investigation, Chikodi admitted to the crime, and promised to pay back the money.

According to Ogada, the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code Law.

The Presiding Judge, Alhaji Gambo Garba, however, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000, with one surety in like sum.

Garba, ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, with a reliable means of livelihood and identification card, which must be presented and verified by the court registrar.

The Judge adjourned the case until Oct.29, for hearing.