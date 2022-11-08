Businessman docked for allegedly assaulting ‘baby mama’

A 22-year-old businessman, Awal Abdullahi was docked in a Gwagwalada Grade I Area Court, FCT for allegedly causing grievous hurt on his ”baby mama”.

The police charged Abdullahi who lives in Kasuwan-dere Gwagwalada, Abuja with causing grievous hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, Malam Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Mosiat Garra of old Kutunku Gwagwalad, FCT, reported the matter at the police station on Nov. 3.

Tanko said that the complainant went to meet the defendant who happens to be the father of her baby to collect the child’s school fees.

He said that the complainant on getting to the defendant’s house, met him with a lady inside the room and demanded that the lady should excuse her to talk to the defendant.

He said that the defendant in the process, started insulting her, saying that “God will punish her”, adding that before she could respond, he started beating her.

Tanko said that the complainant as a result of the beating, sustained serious injury on her right eye and was rushed to Alheri clinic for medical attention.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 341 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Malam Abdulkarim Abdullahi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Abdullahi said that the surety must provide means of identification and the address verified.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 28 for hearing.





