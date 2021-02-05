A 39-year-old businessman, Shuaibu Musa, on Friday appeared before an Upper Area Court, Zuba, Abuja for alleged N573,000 fraud.

The police charged Musa, a resident of Deidei, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and fraud.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Chinedu Agada, told the court that one Alhaji Jinaidu reported the case at the Zuba Police Station on January 11.

Agada said the complainant entrusted 600 bags of rice to the defendant to sell and remit N573,000 to him, but he failed to remit the sum.

He said the defendant locked up his shop and absconded, but was later arrested by the police.

Agada said the offences contravened the Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Gambo Garba, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

Garba ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until March 17 for mention.