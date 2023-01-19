Businessman docked for alleged N16m fraud

A businessman, Olusegun Olam, was on Thursday docked in a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly defrauding Moses Udoh of N16 million.

The police charged Olusegun Olam of Federal Housing Lugbe, Abuja with criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and cheating.

Th Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that on Nov.22 2022, at about 6 pm, Moses Udoh of Wuye FCT Abuja, reported the matter at Life Camp Police Station Abuja.

Nwafoaku alleged that in July 2022, the defendant introduced the complainant, Udoh to Alhaji Suleiman Mohammed now at large, who claimed to have connection in high places.

He said that Mohammed told the complainant that he could get him jobs, fortified houses and auctioned cars through the protocol unit of the presidential villa.

The prosecution told the court that the defendant convinced the complainant for the arrangement of the jobs and businesses and he paid N16 million to Mohammed.

Nwafoaku said that the complainant also paid N50, 000 to Olam as appreciation for the connection, adding that after that day, both Mohammed and defendant absconded to an unknown destination.

The prosecution council said during police investigation, the defendant confessed to have connected the complainant to Mohammed for jobs and businesses.

He told the court that the offence contravene sections 97, 312 and 323 of the Penal Code law.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Charity Nwosu, prayed the court for bail.

Nwosu made the application citing sections 36 of the 1999 constitution and sections 158 of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, promised that the defendant will not jump bail if granted.

The prosecution counsel, however, did not object to the bail application made by the defense counsel.

The Judge, Muhammed Wakili admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the surety must provide a BVN print out, recent passport photograph and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The Judge adjourned the matter until Feb.19, for hearing.