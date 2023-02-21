Businessman docked for alleged N10m fraud

A 38-year-old businessman, Daniel Edward, was on Tuesday docked in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, for alleged N10 million fraud.

Edward, whose address was not given in court, is charged with two counts of conspiracy and fraud.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in July 2022, at Goni-gora in Kaduna.

Leo said that the defendant and two others, at large, defrauded Jacob John of N10 million cash from a business transaction.

All efforts made by the complainant to get the defendant to refund the money, he said, failed.

He said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 287 and 341 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1million with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Emmanuel said that one of the sureties must be property owner, and must live within the jurisdiction of the court.

He further ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until March 16, for hearing.