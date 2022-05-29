Businessman beats ex-Deputy Governor to Edo APC Senate ticket

A businessman, Valentine Asuen, on Saturday emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Edo South Senatorial District election.

He polled 215 votes to defeat former Edo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Imasuen, at the party primaries held in Benin.

Imasuen garnered 160 votes, while four were voided.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 379 delegates from seven local government areas participated in the exercise amid tight security.

While Asuen was the former state APC Youth Leader, Imasuen served as deputy governor to the botched Governor Osariemen Osunbor’s administration between 2007 and 2008.