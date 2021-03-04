A Grade I Area Court in Mpape, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a businessman, Aminu Shittu to nine months imprisonment for receiving stolen property.

The judge, Salihu Ibrahim sentenced Shittu after he pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property.

Ibrahim gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N20, 000.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, M.M Augustine told the court that on Dec. 25, his shop located at Katampe junction, Mpape was broken and an 11.5 KVA generator valued N400, 000 was stolen.

During police investigation, Augustine said Mohammed Malik and Ismaila Yakubu were arrested ,they confessed that they sold the generator coil to the convict valued at N70, 000 which was recovered from him.

The convict therefore confessed to the crime.

He said the matter was reported at the Mpape Police Station by Nwamaka John of back of old market, Mpape Abuja.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 316 of the Penal Code.