Businessman bags five months imprisonment for impersonation

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna High Court has sentenced a businessman, Segun Adeyinka, to five months imprisonment for impersonation.

Justice Khobo sentenced Adeyinka on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and impersonation.

Khobo, however, gave the convict an option to pay N200,000 as fine.

The Judge also ordered the convict to refund $1,500 to his victim, Paul Frank, an American, through the Federal Government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He further ordered the convict to forfeit one iPhone XS Max, iPhone 6 and Infinix Hot 7 mobile phones to the Federal Government.

Khobo directed Adeyinka to write an undertaking to be of good behaviour after serving his jail term.

Earlier, Counsel to the EFCC, E.K. Garba, told the court that the convict was operating with a “deceptive” email address to take undue advantage of unsuspecting foreigners.

Garba said the offences contravened sections 27 and 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) Act, 2015.