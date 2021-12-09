Businessman bags eight months’ imprisonment for internet fraud

Justice Peter Mallong of the Federal High Court, Kaduna on Thursday sentenced one Daniel Stephen to eight months’ imprisonment for internet fraud.

Justice Mallong sentenced Stephen after he pleaded guilty to the allegation of internet related fraud brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He, however, gave the convict an option of N300,000 fine and ordered the forfeiture of a Toyota Corona, three laptops, a printer and two iPhone 12, being items recovered from him, to the Federal Government.

Earlier, the EFCC counsel, E. K. Garba, had told the court that the convict was arrested based on intelligence information received on his internet-related fraud activities, including recruiting young men into cybercrime.

Garba said on receiving the Intelligence, the convict was arrested at his residence at Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 321 of the Pedal Code.