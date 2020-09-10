A 31-year-old businessman, Mohammed Sheshi, on Thursday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly stealing N3,429,000 and issuing a dud cheque for N350,000.

Sheshi, a resident of Ketu, Lagos State, is standing trial on a two-count charge of stealing and issuance of dud cheque.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, the defendant committed the offences in March at Ikori-Ketu area of Lagos State.

Perezi alleged that the defendant stole N3, 429, 000 meant to be paid into the account of Lance Trend Ltd.

He added the defendant, in the same month, issued a dud Stanbic IBTC Bank cheque for N350, 000 to Lance Trend Ltd.

“The cheque was dishonoured due to insufficient fund in his account.

“The defendant who did a business with the said company, stole the said amount and converted it to his personal use.

“After much investigation, the defendant was caught and there was an agreement on how he should pay back the money.

“When the company presented the cheque at the bank, it was dishonoured,” the prosecutor said.

He told the court that efforts made by the company to get the money proved unsuccessful as the defendant refused to pick his phone calls.

“The complainant (the company) reported the case at a police station, and the defendant was arrested,’’ he said.

The offences contravene Sections 287 and 321(b)of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, O. M. Ajayi, granted the defendant N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 16 for mention.