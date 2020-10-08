The police on Thursday arraigned a businessman, Eze Ogbonna, in an Upper Area Court, Mararaba, Nasarawa State for allegedly refusing to pay a debt of N25,500

The police charged Ogbonna, who resides in Aso, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, with criminal breach of trust.

He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Samuel Okoro told the court that the complainant, Udo Patrick reported the matter at the Sani Abacha police station, Mararaba, Nasarawa State on September 26.

Okoro alleged that on June 24, the defendant bought some spare parts worth N28,500 from the complainant and paid N3,000 with a promise to pay the balance of N25,500 by July 2.

However, he said, the defendant failed to pay the balance as promised and absconded, until he was arrested on September 25.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 312 of the Penal Code Law.

The judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Shekarau adjourned the case until October 20, for continuation of hearing.