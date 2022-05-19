Businessman arraigned for alleged importation of fake drug

A 32-year-old businessman, Obinna Igbo, on Thursday appeared before a Federal High Court in Lagos State for alleged importation and sale of a fake drug.

He was charged on four counts of unlawful importation, possession, sale and distribution of fake Amanta Forte, an unregistered drug.

He is being prosecuted by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

Igbo, however, pleaded not guilty before Justice Tijani Ringim.

After his plea, prosecution counsel, Chinyere Okoli, prayed the court to remand him in custody pending trial.

Although defence counsel, A.C. Oforjiuba, sought to make an oral bail application for Igbo, the judge ordered that he should be kept in a correctional facility pending a formal bail application.

He adjourned the case until June 6 for trial.

According to the charge, the defendant committed the offences on May 4 at Shop E200, Freedom Line, Onitsha Head Bridge Market.

NAFDAC alleges that Igbo imported fake Amanta Forte soft gel capsules and sold same to members of the public, from his shop in the market.

According to the agency, the offences contravene the provisions of Section 1(a) of the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act of 2004.

They also contravene the provisions of Sections 1(1) of the Food, Drugs and Related Products Registration Act of 2004.