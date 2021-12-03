Businessman allegedly damages car parts worth N300,000

A 38-year-old businessman, Anie Ekanem, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging car parts worth N300,000.

Ekanem, whose residential address was provided, is charged with conspiracy, willful damage and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Rachael Williams, alleged that the defendant willfully damaged an unregistered Lexus ES350 side windshield worth N125,000, stereo worth N100,000 and air conditioner valued at N75,000.

Williams told the court that the car parts belonged to one Dayo Oyesanmi.

She said that the defendant committed the offences with others at large sometime in August on Lola Way, Omole Phase 1 in Ikeja.

She submitted that the defendant stole the car parts as he could not give a satisfactory account of how they were removed from the unregistered car kept in his care.

Th prosecutor said that the alleged offences violated Sections 287, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, T. O. Fashanu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashanu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until December 20 for mention.