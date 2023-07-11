Businessman, 54, docked for alleged N600, 000 fraud

828 828

A 54-year-old businessman, Kuku Abolanle, was on Tuesday docked in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly defrauding a client of N600, 000.

Abolanle, who resides at Abibatu Omolade Street, Ikorodu, Lagos State, is facing three counts of obtaining money under false pretences, stealing and conspiracy.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

The prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in July 2020, at Olatunji Street, Ojota.

Perezi said that the defendant claimed to be an agent, and fraudulently obtained a N600, 000 loan from the complainant, one Abiodun Ojo.

He said the defendant did so under false pretence to procure a letter of administration for him with respect to a property at Surulere.

The prosecutor said that the defendant promised to procure the said letter within three months, which he failed to do.

He said that as soon as the money was paid to the defendant, he absconded and had not been able to fulfil his own side of the bargain.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for stealing, while Section 314 provides for a 15- year jail term for obtaining money under false pretences.

Also Read:

The Magistrate, M.O. Tanimola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola said that the sureties should be gainfully employed, while their home and office addresses must be verified.

She adjourned the case until July 19, for mention