Businessman 48, docked for allegedly defrauding friend of N2.5m

A 48-year-old businessman, Mohammed Sanusi, on Tuesday appeared in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, charged with defrauding his friend of N2.5 million on the pretext of selling a car to him.

Sanusi, a resident of Ungwan Shanu, Kaduna, is standing trial on two counts of criminal breach of trust and fraud.

The Prosecutor, Isp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the matter was reported by one Haruna Usman of Kurmin Mashi, Kaduna, on Feb 20.

Leo said that the complainant, sometime in November 2022, gave the defendant N2.5 million to buy a Toyota Corolla car for him.

He said that the defendant converted the said money to his own personal use and promised to buy the car or give the complainant his money back, which he failed to do.

The prosecutor added that all effort made by the complainant to get his money or car proved abortive.

Leo said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 327 and 241 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The Defence counsel, Garba Yusuf, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

He cited Sections 158, 162 and 163 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) to support his plea.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum and said he/she must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Emmanuel said that the first surety must provide his/her driver’s licence and a statement of account containing not less than N1 million.

He said that the second surety must provide his/ her Certificate of Occupancy (CofO), National Identity Card or driver’s licence.

The magistrate added that if the defendant failed to meet the bail condition, he should be remanded in prison custody.

He adjourned the case until April 18, for hearing.