Businessman, 45, docked for alleged N10m land fraud

A 45-year-old businessman, Okikiola Kareem, was on Thursday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding a woman of N10 million under the pretext of selling half plot of land to her.

Kareem, who resides in Ifako area of Agege in Lagos, is facing two counts of obtaining by false pretence and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police prosecutor, Insp. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in March, at Abubakar Leas Street, in lju Obawole area of Lagos.

According to him, the complainant, Idowu Majayogbe, bought a half plot of land at Iju for N10 million from the defendant and got a receipt and deed of assignment from him.

He said when the complainant started construction on the property, she got a letter from the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LSBCA) that the legitimate owner of the property had written a petition to them.

Oriabure stated that it was then that it was discovered that the defendant was not the real owner of the land.

The offences contravene Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 314 is punishable by 15 years’ imprisonment for obtaining by false pretence while 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for the offence of stealing.

Chief Magistrate, Oluwatoyin Ojuromi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

She further directed that each of the sureties must be in a paid employment and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The court held that the sureties must also submit copies of their National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) to the court.

Ojuromi added that they must also submit evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State government and adjourned the case until May 26 for mention.