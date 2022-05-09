Business woman docked for issuing dud cheque

The Police on Monday charged a business woman, Adenike Adekanmi, before a Federal High Court in Lagos, for allegedly issuing a dud cheque.

The defendant was arraigned on a one count charge for issuing a dud cheque.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Justin Enang, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in April.

He alleged that the defendant, who is the director of a company known as Omega Horizon Enterprise, had with intent to defraud, knowingly issued an FCMB cheque of N1.18 million payable to one Abottmas in Lekki CMS.

According to the prosecutor, the cheque was dishonoured on presentation to the bank, due to insufficient funds in the account of the defendant.

The offence contravened the provision of Sections 1(1) (a) (I) of the Dishonoured Cheques Act, 2004.

Following an application for bail as moved on behalf of the defendant, Justice Tijani Ringim granted her bail in the sum of one million naira with two sureties in like sum.

The court added that one of the sureties must be a public or civil servant of not less than grade level 10 in the civil service, or a director in a reputable company.

The court ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Correctional Service Centre pending perfection of her bail terms.

Justice Enang adjourned the case until October 19 for trial.