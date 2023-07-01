Business tycoon, Kunle Oyewumi, greets K1 on Chieftaincy conferment    

A business tycoon, Prince Kunle Oyewumi has congratulated popular musician, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde aka K1 on his conferment with the prestigious title of Olori Omoba of Ijebuland by the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

Oyewunmi described KWAM 1 new title as timely and well- deserved, the Ogbomoso Prince, who is a notable fan of the Fuji maestro acknowledged the good works of the prominent musician in all facets of life, adding that K1 has consistently demonstrated selflessness, patriotism and commitment to the growth and progress of the South West and Nigeria in general through various platforms.

Oyewumi, while applauding the choice of KWAM 1 for the title, prayed for a longer life for the Awujale.

He greeted: “I felicitate with the King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde on his conferment with the title of Olori Omoba of Ijebuland.

“The honour is well deserved in view of the contributions of KWAM 1 to his community and beyond.

“I celebrate the Fuji icon for yet another laudable milestone”.

The Ogbomoso Prince wished K1 continued success in his endeavours.