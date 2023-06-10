Business School matriculates students, urges them to sustain reading habit

The Rector of Oak Business School (OBS), (Monotechnic), Aguda-Ogba, Dr Lance Elakama, has called on matriculated students of the institution to develop and sustain good reading habit to attain their career goals.

Elakama gave the advice in Lagos at the maiden matriculation of the first two sets of the school’s students in ND 1 and ND 2 of 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 academic session held in the school hall.

He said that OBS specialises in its areas of strength, while focusing primarily on five courses – Computer Science, Accountancy, Business Administration, Marketing and Banking & Finance.

“We have an Entrepreneurship Centre, where our students are exposed to the nitty gritty of entrepreneurship before they graduate.

“We send them to our sister organisations such as Press Oak, Lasena Waters and Oak Design among others.

“My dear students, children and grandchildren, the best thing you can do for yourselves as a human being is to develop a reading habit; once you do it, you’re on the right path.

“As a management, we will impart intellect, skills, experience, hard work and integrity, also to achieve this, we have seasoned academicians and professionals in the five department.

“Our mantra in OBS is a place where Entrepreneurial Geniuses are baked, be armed with the five fundamentals which are not mutually exclusive, rather are mutually inclusive and be fully prepared for the real world,” he added.

The OBS (Monotechnic) Rector charged the students to strive to be the best, saying, “ if you want to be the best, you must beat the best’.

According to him, he has a pet project whereby he gives scholarship to the four best students every semester.

“I made it every semester so that the beneficiaries will not relax,” he said.

Speaking, Prof Afeisimi Badaiki (SAN), Guest Speaker at the event, during his lecture titled, “Sow To Repeat The Benefit Of Higher Education,” he tasked the students to see themselves in the Monotechnic to develop and provide high level manpower.

Badaiki declared that students who passed through the Monotechnic education and allowed it to pass through him/her stands on a profitable advantage of being employed in and outside the nation.

According to him, the Monotechnic offers specialised courses and focused which places you to provide legal and high level of manpower for technological and industrial developments for the nation.

“The contents of your courses are very rich and those delivering them are also very competent, so take full advantage of it.

“The idea is for you to acquire vocational and practical training as against theoretical education which makes Monotechnic very unique because even while you’re in school, you put to practice what you learn.

“This is well captured in the United Nations Educational Scientific Cultural Organisation, (UNESCO), International Labour Organisation (ILO),” he added.

No fewer than 100 students from the five courses offered by OBS (Monotechnic), took the matriculation oath at the ceremony.