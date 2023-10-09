Business leaders and experts meet to discuss economic reforms

Business leaders from various sectors will meet in Lagos to examine the economic reform agenda of the government in an attempt to find strategic responses for businesses and other organisations.

The event organised and hosted by the Business Club Ikeja (BCI) is a roundtable themed “Economic Reform Agenda: Implication for Businesses and Strategic Response for Survival” will hold on Thursday 12th October starting at 2pm at the BCI Club 30 Hakeem Balogun Street Alausa Ikeja

Speakers slated to speak at the roundtable include Dr Rotimi Oladele, a seasoned scholar and Executive Secretary at the Institute of Entrepreneurs, Dr Adesola Falaiye, a corporate law expert, and accredited mediator, she is also the Managing Director and CEO of Afkar Printing and Publishing Company and Nkeiruka Nnamdi, a human resources expert and Director Human Capital Management, PKF Professional Services.

Discussions will be moderated by the Director of the Commonwealth Institute of Advanced and Professional Studies, Anthony Kila, a renowned political-economist, professor of strategy and development.

In a statement issued by the Honorary President of the Business Club Ikeja, Chief Tajudeen Akande to confirm the event, it was gathered that “this economic roundtable is part of efforts by BCI to help business leaders get together, develop relationships to share opportunities and find solutions to issues affecting all”.

Members enjoy monthly programs where they build productive relationships and share experience and skills. Membership of Business Club lkeja is open to companies in the lkeja business district and its environs.

Past presidents of the BCI include celebrated corporate leaders like Dr Christopher Kolade and Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa and Dr Dele Makanjuola. The current honorary president, Chief Tajudeen Akande, a renowned accountant and finance expert is the managing partner at the PKF Financial Services.