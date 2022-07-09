Kuje Prison attack: Council speaks on reported cancellation of Turkish e-visa for Nigerians

The Nigerian-Turkey Business Council has reacted to the reported cancellation of e-visa for Nigerians who want to visit Turkey.

The report had linked the cancellation to the attack on the Medium Security Correctional Centre in Kuja area of Abuja.

It raised the fear that some of the hardened criminals, especially Boko Haram Terrorists, could find their way into Turkey using the e-visa.

It said as such, the country has settled for physical interview at its Embassy in Abuja for would-be visitors to Turkey.

But reacting, the Chairman of the Nigerian-Turkey Business Council, Dele Oye, said the challenge of Nigerians accessing an electronic visa on arrival to Turkey was not peculiar to them alone.

He said all African countries were affected, but assured that measures have been put in place to resolve the impasse.

Oye, however, said anyone who has no urgent need to travel to Turkey should reschedule for a future date.

A statement he personally signed on Friday said: “We wish to bring to the attention of the Members of the Nigeria-Türkiye Business Council of the difficulties in accessing the Republic of Türkiye E-visa/ Visa on arrival platforms by Nigerians (and also in all other African Countries), due to temporary technical challenges.

“Kindly be rest assured that all measures have been put in place to resolve this issue.

“For those who have no urgent reasons to travel to the Republic of Türkiye, kindly avoid applying for visas directly to the Republic of Turkey to avoid unnecessary delays.”