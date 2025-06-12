BUSINESS Africa elects Director-General, NECA into executive council

BUSINESS Africa, the leading continental voice of employers and private sector organizations across Africa, with headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, elected Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, the Director-General/Chief Executive of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association into its Executive Council, at its General Assembly, held on 10th June, 2025 at the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland.

BUSINESS Africa serves as a vital platform for promoting private sector development and regional business integration, while also representing African business interests at regional and international forums, including the African Union and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The election underscores Oyerinde’s dedication and commitment to the advancement and fostering of Africa’s economic growth and regional integration across the continent.

He joins a distinguished group of business leaders from across the continent, that are providing strategic oversight to BUSINESS Africa’s efforts in promoting sustainable enterprise development, decent work, job creation, competitive business landscape and economic integration and renaissance across Africa.

Speaking after the election, Oyerinde stated that “I am deeply honoured and humbled to be elected to the Executive Council of BUSINESS Africa. This is a critical time for Africa’s economic trajectory, and I am eager to contribute to an organization that is so dedicated to empowering our continent’s businesses and unlocking its immense potential. I look forward to collaborating with fellow Council members to advance policies that foster innovation, attract investment, and create widespread and inclusive prosperity.”

Oyerinde brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in private sector advocacy, business linkages, sustainable development, digital transformation, regional economic cooperation, investment/trade promotions and leading initiatives focused on empowering SMEs across the continent.

About Business Africa: Business Africa is the umbrella organisation representing the interests of the private sector in Africa. It serves as a key platform for dialogue between African businesses, governments, and international partners, advocating for policies that promote economic growth, regional integration, and sustainable development. Business Africa is committed to enhancing the competitiveness of African enterprises and fostering an environment conducive to investment and job creation.

