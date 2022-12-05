Business activities pick up at Ebonyi Shopping Mall

Business activities have formally resumed at the new Ebonyi Shopping Mall in Abakaliki.

This was made public Chooks Oko, Special Assistant to the Governor (Media and Strategy) Chooks Oko made this public in a press release issued Monday.

The Managing Partner of 3rd Retail Africa, the Managers of the Mall, Eze Igwe announced this while briefing newsmen in the Mall, Monday.

Eze announced that the Mall is already hosting brands like Everyday Supermarket, Fine Brothers, De Choice Restaurants, Skyfall Spa, Pax Pharmacy among others within the early stage of takeoff.

“We are proud to announce that one of Nigeria’s biggest retail brands, Everyday Supermarket who is the anchor tenant in the Mall is finally ready to open their doors and give the teeming consumers of Ebonyi State and environs an exciting shopping experience.

“We at 3rd Retail Africa, the facility managers of the Mall, pride ourselves as one of the smartest retail consultants in Africa providing profitable route-to-market solutions to some of the top international consumer brands.

“It is owing to this reach that we will soon have this Mall flooded with notable retail brands such as Miniso, Samsung, LG, Gree & Lontor, GAC Motors, Mondo, Celio, Puma and others.

“The Mall is already hosting brands like Fine Brothers, De Choice Restaurants, Skyfall Spa,Pax Pharmacy to mention but a few.”

The Managing Partner also expressed hope that the mall which has already generated 300 jobs would provide over 2000 direct jobs at full capacity.

He emphasized that economic activities at the Mall would result in growth in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the State.

“There will be growth in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Ebonyi State. This Mall is positioned to be the best investment destination in the South of Nigeria and will play a major role in poverty reduction in the State.

“We are confident that Returns on Investment to the State will exceed expectations even in the medium Term.”

The Managing Partner announced that it would be rolling out a Food, Drink, Dance and Shopping Carnival that will run between Monday 12 December to Sunday 18, December 2022 for prospective patronizers.

The Governor’s aide enjoined Ebonyians to avail themselves of the existence of the Mall to do their Christmas shopping in Abakaliki.

He assured that the State Government would provide enabling environment for economic activities to peak up at the Mall.





