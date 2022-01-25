Bury your differences, APC chieftain urges party leaders, ahead national convention

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Malam Gambo Manzo, has appealed to the party leaders and stakeholders to bury their differences, ahead of the party’s national convention, slated for Feb. 26.

Manzo, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Affairs in the Vice-President’s office, made the appeal on Tuesday in Abuja in a statement issued by his Technical Assistant on Media and Communication, Timothy Nwachukwu.

He said that party leaders and stakeholders should embrace peace and unity in order to ensure a successful and rancor-free national convention.

Manzo also called on aggrieved members across the six geo-political zones to put their differences behind them and work toward a united, peaceful and rancor-free convention.

According to him, this will provide the platform for APC to consolidate its hold on power beyond 2023.

He said that his appeal had become pertinent in view of the horse-trading that had greeted the move by some stakeholders aspiring for different positions within the party.

Manzo said that it was imperative for the party to elect a well-experienced, committed and tested party loyalist who would carry its stakeholders on board, ahead of the forthcoming election.

He emphasised the need to have leaders with proven integrity and track records as well as the right strategy and sense of organisation to plan and win big for the party.

The APC chieftain further said that the party could not afford to allow the current turmoil within its ranks and file to persist, adding that its leaders must put things in order for the party to win the 2023 elections.

He, however, expressed confidence in the party’s National Reconciliation Committee’s ability to unite all aggrieved party stalwarts and end the polarisation of its ranks.

Manzo urged the leaders to work on Buhari’s advice that they close ranks and work together for the success of the party in the forthcoming election, without giving the opposition a ground to retake power.