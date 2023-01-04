Burnt Corpse: Police urge Ondo residents to be security conscious

The Police in Ondo State has urged residents to be security conscious and report suspicious movements in their environments to security operatives.

The State Command’s Spokesperson, SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, gave the advice Wednesday in Akure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Odunlami-Omisanya was reacting to the discovery of a burnt corpse concealed in a sack and dumped in the gutter in Akure.

NAN gathered that the yet-to-be identified corpse was found Monday around Green Park area at Oke-Aro in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

The police Publicist said that the Command had begun investigation into the case and advised residents to always report suspicious movements around them to the police for prompt action.

“People should be very conscious because for somebody to have dumped a corpse and even burnt it in an area and nobody knew about it is worrisome.

“This is what we have been telling people that when you see something, say something.

“If you see any suspicious move in your area, get in touch with the police because this is not the time to look away.

“If anyone had accosted the person dumping something in the gutter, there would have been a way to see what was in the sack and the perpetrator of such evil act would have been apprehended,” she said.