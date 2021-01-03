Burnley and Fulham were scheduled to square off in the Premier League this afternoon with both clubs looking to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation.

However, it was announced yesterday that the fixture had been postponed due to a number of positive coronavirus cases at the visitors.

There was a time earlier this season when Sean Dyche would have feared for his job in the Burnley dugout amid speculation that the club’s takeover could finally be completed.

However, on the back of 11 points from six matches and reassurances from the new owners, the long-serving Clarets boss will be increasingly optimistic for the future.

Dyche is not about to revolutionise a group which has performed to the best of their ability of late, but he will no doubt want to flesh out a limited squad over the coming weeks.

Still sitting just five points above the relegation zone, achieving mid-table stability will be Dyche’s main aim, although there is still scope for a late charge further up the standings if his team can maintain their current form.

While goals remain an issue for the North-West outfit, they have not conceded from open play in their last five outings, a run stretching back to December 5.

Opponents Fulham have also made significant improvements at the back, shipping just four goals during a schedule which has included games with Manchester City and Liverpool.

Nevertheless, Scott Parker will be disappointed that the Cottagers remain in the relegation zone, albeit with a game in hand after their last fixture against Tottenham Hotspur was postponed due to positive coronavirus cases.

Some momentum has inevitably been lost after the goalless draw with Southampton, but it has at least given the West Londoners a chance to benefit from an unexpected rest from action.

Despite losing three of their last six away games, Fulham have not conceded more than two goals during any of those encounters.