Burning of Rivers Assembly: Fubara’s Chief of Staff to sue former HoS

Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, has commenced moves to sue a former Rivers State Head of Service, George Nwaeke, over his allegations that he was involved in the burning of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex on October 29, 2023.

The former Rivers State Head of Service had alleged that Fubara and Ehie were part of the masterminds of the burning of the Assembly Complex.

However, Ehie, who featured on a Channels Television programme: “Sunday Politics,” said: “It is very important to clarify that I was not, I had no hand and was not part of the burning down of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“Like everyone else, I woke up in the early house of 30th of October 2023 to hear of the burning down of the Rivers State House of Assembly.”

The Chief of State said he has instructed his lawyers to initiate a criminal libel suit against Nwaeke for his false claims.

“I will not join issues completely with Mr George Nwaeke because I have already instructed my lawyers to file an issue of criminal libel against George Nwaeke and I hope he is very prepared to substantiate his claims and his allegations,” he said.

Ehie said the Speaker of the Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, should be questioned about the fire in the state assembly complex in October 2023, alleging that the fire started on an evening shortly after security officials allowed the speaker’s convoy into the complex.

The associate of the suspended governor said Nwaeke has yielded to political enemies “to satisfy his hunger for emergency riches”.

He said the outcry by Nwaeke’s wife on the sudden disappearance of her husband over the weekend told the story of a man who “betrayed his conscience” and his family “to own the world”.

The Chief of Staff showed WhatsApp messages of Nwaeke soliciting financial assistance shortly after his resignation as Head of Service last week.

“George is not a contented man,” Ehie said, arguing that Nwaeke is not speaking from his right frame of mind.

Ehie also said Nwaeke does not wield any particular or influential role in the governance of Rivers State.

The Chief of Staff refuted claims of Nwaeke’s close relationship with Fubara, saying the former head of service didn’t have private meetings with the suspended governor.

He challenged Nwaeke to mention the day and time he visited Fubara without security clearance.

Ehie said: “George Nwaeke has never, he is not even in the protocol list of those who can have uninterrupted access to the governor.

“The records are in the Government House.

“The security clearance of the Government House which I superintend or supervise is with the DSS (Department of State Services).

“I challenge George Nwaeke to mention from the 29th of October 2023, like he claimed, to the other day when he visited Government House, either at odd hours without prior clearance from the DSS, to say that he discussed with the governor.

“Let him show the record.

“There is none.”

