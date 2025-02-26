Burna Boy’s  mother bags nomination for Best Manager at  Music Week Awards

Bose Ogulu, mother of Grammy winner and Nigerian singer Burna Boy, has been nominated for Manager of the Year at the 2025 Music Week Awards.

Organisers of the award on Wednesday announced Ogulu’s alongside other contenders for the highly coveted trophy.

This year’s Music Week Awards is scheduled to hold on May 8 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London, United Kingdom.

Other nominees for the Manager of the Year, a category that highlights the best management talents in global music industry, include Alistair Goldsmith, Neil Hughes, and Wes Banton.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Music Week Awards celebrates excellence in the music industry, including labels, A&R, live events, and management.

Winners for the annual award are selected through peer voting and an independent panel of judges.

NAN also reports that this is not the first time Burna Boy’s mum is clinching international award, as she won the Manager of The Year at the 2022 Artist & Manager Awards in London.

Ogulu, who holds a Bachelor of Arts in Foreign languages and a Masters of Arts in Translation from the University of Port Harcourt, is from a family deeply rooted in arts and culture.

She is the daughter of Nigerian music critic, Benson Idonije, who managed Fela Kuti, and she was also one of Fela’s background dancers.

She built a successful career as a translator for the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and is proficient in English, French, German, Italian, and Yoruba.

Her role as manager is acclaimed to have played pivotal role in her son’s rise stardom on the global music stage, securing major deals and international recognition.

Among other initiatives, she co-founded Spaceship Collective, supporting African artists and expanding the reach of Afrobeats worldwide.

Post Views: 1