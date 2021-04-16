An Afropop star, Oghenetega Christopher, popularly known as Crissfizzy, has described Burna Boy’s Grammy Award win as an inspiration to upcoming artistes to up their games to get global acceptability.

Crissfizzy, a Delta State born artist, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Lagos, that Burna Boy’s Grammy win was a breath of fresh air for Nigeria’s budding entertainment industry.

The Wanna Crooner said: “Burna Boy’s Grammy Award win has paved way for Nigerian artists, especially the up and coming artistes, and brought Nigerian music to limelight.

“I will say it is an open door for Nigerian music industry.

“It has paved way for African culture.

“And this has given many artistes the assurance that it is possible for them to be whatever they want to be.

“For many years, top Nigerian artistes got nominated and that was how far we could go and then ‘boom’ Burna Boy brings it home.

“This is an inspiration for young musicians aspiring to garner international recognitions to do.

“To be honest, I hope, very soon, to collaborate with him and some other top rated artistes, both locally and internationally.”

He said his biggest achievement would be the value his song has on Nigerians and how to take Nigerian music, Afropop, to the next level.

Crissfizzy said he was aiming at a Grammy Award in the near future because of the uniqueness of the style he was bringing to the Nigerian music space.

He said: “My music journey all started on October 22, 2012, which was my first day in the studio.

“The feeling was like heaven on earth, my dreams were just in front of me, and I wanted to give my best.

“I recorded ‘WANNA’ that day and every single soul that heard the song gave positive comments.

“Even I thought my very close friends would laugh at me.

“At this point, I was motivated, inspired and ready to express myself.

“Music is my life, my passion and I cannot go a day without signing, without stress.

“It even reduces my stress.

“I started writing music while I was still in my secondary school.

“I grew up living with my grandmother.

“Every night I will carry her lamp out, my small chair and my music notebook, then I will start composing and cancelling and rewriting until I got it right.”

On the spirituality of music, Crissfizzy said: “Me making music in the studio makes me spiritually connected to life, that is what inspires me to do more.”

He said the COVID-19 pandemic impacted live streaming of musical videos globally, which led to the growth of the entertainment industry.

He said: “COVID-19 reformed so many things and made known the importance of the internet.

“The digital world went higher because people started streaming and doing most things online.

“Even workers started working from home, online.

“iTunes, sportily, audio mark, YouTube and others had made all easy to connect with the world.”

Crissfizzy, therefore, called on government at all levels to take the entertainment industry very seriously, saying: “It is a revenue spinner for economic growth and sustainability amid the COVID-19 crisis.”

