Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni Da Entertainer to perform at GOtv Boxing Night 17

The 17th edition of GOtv Boxing Night (GOtv Boxing Night 17) will feature musical performances by four big acts, the organisers have revealed.

The artistes scheduled to perform at the event, which holds on December 28 at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, are Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni Da Entertainer and Daddy Showkey.

According to Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director of Flykite Promotions, organisers of the event, the top acts have been signed on to provide additional entertainment at the show, which will host the World Boxing Federation Intercontinental super featherweight title bout between Nigeria’s Seun “The Machine” Wahab and Tanzania’s Issa “Peche Boy” Nampepeche in addition to seven other bouts.

Alumona explained that the show, tagged: “Boxing Jams Music,” was conceived as a well-rounded entertainment package for fans during festive season.

He said: “There is no doubt that boxing and music are both forms of entertainment and bring joy to people. Our aim is to provide fans with best in sport and music, the reason we have signed on four of the country’s biggest artistes for GOtv Boxing Night 17. It is a family-oriented event. We want parents to come with their children and have fun.”

In addition to the WBF title fight, GOtv Boxing Night 17 will feature another international bout, a middleweight challenge duel between US-based Nigerian Oluwafemi “The Eagle” Oyeleye and Meshack “Smart Boy” Mwankemwa of Tanzania.

Also in action on the night are big names on the domestic boxing scene.

They include Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, African Boxing Union lightweight champion; Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, national lightweight champion; Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai; and Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola.

The event will be beamed live on SuperSport in 47 African countries and would also see the best boxer of the night go home with a cash prize of N1.5 million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.