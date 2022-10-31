Burna Boy to Davido: ‘I be your uncle for this music thing’

Singer Burna Boy has described himself as Davido’s uncle in the music industry.

The Grammy award winner took to his Instagram story to state the yardstick for engaging his colleagues in 2022.

Burna Boy said he will not engage in conversation with any colleague who has fails to reach the $100 million revenue benchmark in 2022.

Meanwhile, his post is coming hours after fellow Grammy award winner, Wizkid, took to his Snapchat to aim veiled digs at some artists.

In a series of posts, Wizkid stated that other artists can’t touch his wealth even if he decides never to touch the mic again.

He also said he might consider having a class where he will teach artists to get what they deserve through less stress and smart business.

Wizkid concluded by stating that henceforth, colleagues must refer to him as “Sir” and “Daddy”.

Wizkid’s Snapchat post has generated comments from fans on Twitter who have continued to speculate as to the intention and the parties involved.

Social media users noted that Wizkid’s posts insinuated that he is referring to Burna Boy and Davido, whose individual parents are a big part of their lives and careers.

Reacting, Burna Boy referred to himself as Davido’s uncle in the music industry but hailed Wizkid’s musical dexterity.

He wrote: “Normally Wizkid na every Naija artiste popsy for sure.

“But I be uncle to Davido for this music thing!!!!

“Yes, I said!!!”