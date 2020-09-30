International singer and BET award winner Burna Boy has replied Sahara Reporters publisher and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore’s call to join him in his protest scheduled to hold on October 1.

Sowore earlier sent an invitation via a tweet in which he compared Burna Boy to late Afro-beat legend, Fela Kuti.

Sowore tweeted: “Hello @burnaboy, everywhere I turn people describe you as a revolutionary musician, the foreign media even celebrate you and compare you to Fela Kuti, but I am yet to see you lead anyone to a police station carrying a coffin for head of state! Join #Oct1stProtest #RevolutionNow.”

The self-acclaimed African giant, however, took to his verified Twitter account to inform Sowore that he doesn’t trust Nigerian politicians.

Burna Boy tweeted: “When Fela was Alive. The very people he was fighting for are the ones who put him through the real hell. People even stayed away from my mother’s family for associating with Fela. They killed his mother and Most Nigerians said he deserved it…

“Everybody is a Fela fan and supporter now that he is dead. Humans are so funny, you politicians are all the same (especially in Nigeria) and frankly I don’t trust none of you @YeleSowore

“@YeleSowore well, I am not Fela. I have said that countless of times. But you sir are a politician. Leave me out of your schemes. Thanks.”

Reacting to Burnaboy’s tweets, Sowore explained that the singer portrays Fela’s character when it is artistically convenient.

He tweeted: “No schemes, just telling you that becos there are lots of comparisons & mannerisms, but there is a need for CHARACTER of the Fela that stands for social-political justice because you’ve professed these when it’s artistically convenient! I do hope you will join us!”