Burna Boy reacts to news of his reported attack on Davido over $22.3m

Singer Burna Boy has clarified that he and his colleague, Davido, are good and have no issues.

Burna Boy gave the clarification after many assumed the cryptic post he shared earlier was directed at Davido.

Recall that Davido had earlier mentioned that he made $22.3 million this year.

Hours after Davido’s post, Burnaboy via his Instastories wrote: “Plenty talk. Na Lie Lie full inside.”

Many assumed that he was throwing shade at Davido.

He has however come on his Instastories to clarify.

He wrote: “For your information, I have no issue with Davido.

“We are good now.

“Davido was not trying come one on one with me but we figured it out.

“2022, all of us must love ourselves, if not make we just kill ourselves.

“No middle again.

“Forward ever, backward never.

“This is my last post of the year, God bless us all. Love Damini.”