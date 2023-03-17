Burna Boy named as co-headliner for 2023 Champions League final

Grammy-award winning artist Burna Boy has been confirmed as a co-headliner of the 2023 Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi.

Fresh off the release of his sixth studio album, Love, Damini, Burna Boy will take to the Pepsi MAX stage alongside another artist who will soon be unveiled as part of the preparations for the Champions League final.

“As a huge football fan myself, I know it doesn’t get any bigger than the UEFA Champions League!” Burna Boy confessed. “That’s why I’m so excited to be performing on the Pepsi MAX stage at this year’s final.

“Music and football are the ultimate combination, so you already know I’ll be bringing the vibes and making magic in Istanbul. The world ain’t ready for what we have in store!”

Burna Boy has also linked up with Pepsi MAX ambassadors Lionel Messi, Vinicius Junior and Leah Williamson to lead a competition for one lucky fan to show their skills off as part of the Kick Off Show.

Fans can post either their best dance moves or their best ball skills to TikTok using the hashtag #PepsiKickOffShow, with the best submissions to be involved with the final show.

Gustavo Reyna, Pepsi MAX’s Senior Director of Global Marketing, said: “The UEFA Champions League Final is the stand-out date of the club football calendar, and Pepsi MAX prides itself on marking the occasion with the very best entertainment spectacles.

“The newly named ‘Kick Off Show by Pepsi’ is going to be huge this year; we’re so excited to welcome Burna Boy, one of the world’s most exciting artists, to the Pepsi x UEFA Champions League stage and we can’t wait to see which fans are selected to feature as part of this truly unmissable performance. Stay tuned to find out who is co-headlining alongside Burna Boy in the weeks to come!”