The University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) has debunked reports that popular musician Burna Boy covered all medical bills for patients during a recent visit to the hospital.

It said the he only settled the bills of selected patients at the facility, contrary to claims of covering all outstanding bills.

Elabha Meni, the institution’s spokesperson, made the clarification in a statement released in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Meni said: “We commend Burna Boy’s kindness in financially assisting select patients in our hospital to offset their bills during his visit on June 11.

“However, contrary to reports stating that all patients bills in UPTH were paid during the visit, only selected patients received cash gifts or donations.

“The hospital did not receive direct payments from the musician and his team on behalf of patients to support this worthy course of reducing healthcare cost.”

The spokesperson however commended the musician’s charitable act in helping those in need in the society.