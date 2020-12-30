The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said the Nigerian Army will sustain the tempo of the ongoing fight against insurgency in the North-East.

Buratai gave the assurance on Wednesday when he visited the Emir of Biu, Alhaji Mustapha Umar Mustapha, in his palace.

He said the visit was part of his operational visits to the theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole to encourage the troops.

According to him, the Nigerian Army is very much alive to its responsibilities and will continue to do its best to end terrorism and other security challenges facing the country.

While commiserating with the people of the emirate council over the recent attacks by insurgents on some communities, Buratai said that the military had taken appropriate steps to address the menace.

He commended the emirate for its support to the troops and urged the people to sustain it.

Responding, the Emir praised the COAS and the Nigerian Army for the numerous developmental projects being executed in the emirate.

The Birma of Biu, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu, who spoke on behalf of the emir, said the establishment of the army university in Biu had created lots of employment opportunities for the youth.

The emir said that the emirate would continue to support army in prayers.

“We do appreciate your kind gesture to our society and we remain grateful to you and rest assured that we would continue to pray for you,” he said.