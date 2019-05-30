The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Thursday, visited injured troops at the Nigerian Army 44 Reference Hospital Kaduna and assured them of more welfare packages.

Buratai gave the assurance in a statement by the Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Infantry Corps Centre Headquarters, Maj. Agustin Bello, in Jaji.

The COAS was represented by the Commander, Infantry Corps, Maj.-Gen Stevenson Olabanji.

Buratai, however, urged the troops to keep faith with the Nigerian Army and promised that more would be done to cater for their welfare.

He expressed satisfaction at the situation on ground at the hospital, commending the staff for their professionalism.

He said: “The troops also expressed their sincere appreciation to the COAS for his fatherly care toward their welfare at the hospital.

‘’In a rare show of patriotism, a soldier on clutches demanded to be released to enable him rejoin his unit in the North-East in the fight against insurgency.

“The COAS acknowledged their high spirits and encouraged them to continue to be disciplined and professional in their conduct in spite their conditions.”