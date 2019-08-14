The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has said the killing of three policemen attached to the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team in Taraba State was capable of inciting policemen against personnel of the Army.

Buratai said this in a statement issued on his behalf by the Brigadier General FO Omoigui and addressed to all formation Commanders.

He said: “In the aftermath of the unfortunate shooting incident involving troops of 93 Bn Takum and members of the Intelligence Response Team of the NPF at Ibi LGA of Taraba State on 6 Aug 19, inciting and inflammatory comments are being made by the NPF on the regular and social media platforms. This is capable of inciting the rank and file of the NPto exhibit aggressive tendencies against NA personnel. Accordingly, all troops on IS (Internal Security) duty as well as personnel travelling in and out of uniform are to be circumspect in their conduct to avoid escalation.

“Consequently, formations and unit commanders are to educate troops to be cautious in their dealings with members of the NP in view of this development. Troops travelling out on pass are too endeavour to do so in mufti.”