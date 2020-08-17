The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has assured the people of Jigawa State of adequate security against insurgents.

Buratai gave the assurance during a visit on the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Sanusi, after an inspection of ongoing construction work at the Army Barracks in Yar-Gaba, Dutse on Monday.

He said the visit was part of the effort to establish army unit in the state and inspect the ongoing projects at the newly established barracks in the state.

Buratai disclosed that the establishment of the barracks under 3 Brigade was to ensure that there was no incursion of insurgents into the state considering its proximity to the North East.

He appreciated the Emirate for the excellent relationship that had existed between the people and the Nigerian Army, especially with the acquisition of land for the barracks project.

He said: “It is this way that can protect you and ensure that the issue of security is maintained.

“Jigawa is in the front line state to North East and as such we must ensure that there is no incursion and movement of insurgents into the state.

“It is on this note that President Muhmmadu Buhari approved the establishment of army unit in Jigawa State.

“You will continue to enjoy the peace that is prevalent in this state and pray that God Almighty will rid Nigeria of all forms of insecurity bedeviling so many parts of the country.”

Responding, Emir Sanusi commended the effort of Nigerian Army in ensuring peace and stability of the country and the establishment of a unit in the state.

Sanusi said the people of Dutse Emirate would continue to support the Nigerian Army in terms of prayer to be able to continue to keep the needed peace in the country.

He urged the Chief of Army Staff to ensure speedy completion of the ongoing barracks projects in the state and pledged the cooperation of the host communities.

He said: “We are happy with the Nigerian army for its effort to keep this country together and we will continue to appreciate the role of Nigerian Army in this regard.

“We will continue to pray individually and collectively to be able to continue to keep the peace of this country.

“You are doing your best and we will continue to support you in your effort to address the problems of insecurity in the country.

“Thank you for bringing military presence to our state and we hope that your visit will increase the tempo towards the completion of this project.”