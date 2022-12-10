Buratai reacts as his Pilot son flies him from Sokoto to Abuja + Photo

A former Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (retd), has expressed excitement as his son, Tukur Buratai Jnr, flew him on an Arik Air flight from Sokoto to Abuja on Thursday.

Buratai, who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and left January 26, 2021, spoke on Friday.

He wrote on his verified Facebook account: “A great day 8 December 2022 flown by my son Tukur Buratai Jnr on Arik Air from Sokoto to Abuja.

“Felt very proud. A perfect combination with his Captain Ahmed Musa.

“Very courteous Cabin Crew.

“God bless you all.”





