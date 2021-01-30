The immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has officially been pulled out of the Nigerian Army in a parade at Mogadishu Cantonment, Asokoro, Abuja on Friday.

As part of the military tradition in honouring a retiring Chief of Army Staff, the event involved a march past by the officers of the Nigerian Army.

The event was attended by the Minister of Defence, retired Major General Bashir Magashi; members of the National Assembly; Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State; the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru; representatives of other Service Chiefs; and Buratai’s Regular Coursemates.

The event also featured the unveiling and launching of the book entitled: “The Legend of Buratai,” written by the outgone COAS.

While unveiling the book, Magashi said the event was not just a pulling out but a celebration of the numerous achievements of Buratai as Army Chief.

Magashi said the book: “The Legend of Buratai Volume 2,” was a chronicle of the life of Buratai while growing up.

He said the book would inspire the younger minds to aspire higher in life.

Buratai urged the readers to take their time to digest it, noting that all the narratives in the book were real.