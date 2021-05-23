Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai (retired), has expressed sadness at the passing of his immediate successor, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and other top military officers who died in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

In his tribute and condolence message, the former army chief commiserated with the president, the families of the deceased, soldiers and airmen of the Armed Forces over the passing away of the “courageous, loyal and patriotic Nigerians in line of duty.”

He noted that since the late Chief of Army Staff took over from him, he had left no one in doubt as regards his determination to succeed in the various military operations across the country.

“He was at the verge of making the nation proud in the counterinsurgency and counterterrorism efforts when this tragedy occurred.

“I do not doubt his ability as he had served under me in various capacities and was well grounded for the job with active support and collaboration of his colleagues.”

While condoling the Armed Forces of Nigeria, he urged them to close ranks and sustain the legacy left behind by the departed officers by consolidating on the gains made in the various operations.

“They gave their lives in the line of duty and patriotic service to the nation.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of these great heroes. May the Almighty Allah grant them eternal rest,” he said.