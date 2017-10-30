Buratai orders redeployment of troops to Lake Chad region

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on Monday ordered the redeployment of troops who participated in the special military exercise in the Niger Delta to the Lake Chad region.

Buratai announced the redeployment at the closing of Exercise Crocodile Smile II in Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He said those to be redeployed to Lake Chad are to flush out the remnants of Boko Haram insurgents and also complement efforts of security outfits in the area.

According to him, the Nigerian Army is passionate and committed to flushing out remnant of Boko Haram insurgents within the nation’s territory.

He said: “I want to assure that most of the troops that excelled in the operations across the (Niger Delta) region would be redeployed.

“The Troops would be redeployed especially within the Lake Chad waters to flush out remnant of Boko Haram terrorists that are within the Lake Chad islands and other areas.

“Boko Haram remnants which are virtually within the border areas of our neighboring countries would have to be properly identified and flushed out in a joint effort.

“This is a task that we must ensure is accomplished.”

Buratai expressed optimism that the redeployment of troops would complement efforts of security outfits including the Multinational Joint Task Force to flush out insurgents from the area.

He attributed present successes recorded in the North East and military exercises in other parts of the country to the support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his remarks at the occasion, the Minister of Defence, retired Brigadier General Mansur Dan-Ali, said the exercise was held in the Niger Delta and some states in the South West to access army commanders and train troops.

Dan-Ali said that Muhammadu Buhari was desirous to building formidable, well equipped and trained armed forces that citizens would be proud of.

He said: “The exercise was inaugurated as part of the Nigerian Army plans to effectively dominate all hostile areas, coordinate and consolidate on the gains of Exercise Crocodile Smile I.”

Dan-Ali commended the army for its commitment to training, professionalism and efficiency to tackle contemporary security challenges facing the nation.

The exercise began on October 7.