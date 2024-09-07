Buratai mourns Yar’Adua’s mother

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (retd), has paid a condolence visit to the family of former Nigeria President, Musa ‘Yar’adua in Katsina, following the passing of their matriarch, Hajiya Dada ‘Yar’adua.

The former Army Chief described the late Hajiya Dada as a mother anyone could wish for, whose “legacy of strength, humility, and dedication to her family and community was remarkable.”

According to his aide, Ibrahim Danfulani, in a statement in Kaduna on Saturday, he said that the visit was a testament to the respect and admiration General Buratai has for the late Hajiya Dada and her family, and his commitment to honouring the legacy of a remarkable Nigerian matriarch.

Other dignitaries who visited Yar’adua’s including former Army spokesman, Brigadier General SK Usman (retd.) and the Member representing Kurfi/Dutsin-Ma Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Aminu Balele (Dan Arewa), and Sadaukin Garkuwan Keffi, Alhaji Ibrahim Danfulani, among others.

Buratai encouraged the family to take solace and pride in the indelible mark she left on Nigeria’s history, saying her influence would be deeply missed by all who knew her.

He prayed for the repose of Hajiya Dada’s soul, asking for God’s continuous blessings and protection over the family and the enduring legacy she left behind.

Buratai, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the Benin Republic, was received by Matawallen Katsina, and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Musa ‘Yar’adua, Alhaji Mustapha and Major General Abubakar Adamu (retd.).

‘Yar’adua expressed gratitude to General Buratai for his presence and kind words, lauding him as a true leader whose contributions to national development, peace, and security are immeasurable.

The lawmaker also highlighted Buratai’s compassion and dedication to the welfare of troops, and veterans, both in service and after retirement.

