Buratai mourns 17 soldiers killed in Niger ambush, seeks support for military

Former Chief of Army Staff and former Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has commiserated with the Nigerian Army and families of soldiers killed in Niger State, commending the military’s efforts and calling for heightened public vigilance.

“I have full confidence that the Nigerian military will do its best to surmount the security challenges across the country. The support of all other security agencies is needed to achieve a secure and peaceful Nigeria,” he said.

In a touching display of solidarity, the TY Buratai Humanity Care Foundation has joined the Nigerian Army in honouring the memory of 17 brave soldiers who lost their lives in a fierce gun battle with suspected bandits in the Bangi community of Mariga Local Government Area, Niger State.

The tragic incident highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by the nation and the sacrifices made by its military personnel.

Following a directive from the Chief of Army Staff, the Nigerian Army has declared a three-day mourning period from June 25th to June 27th, 2025. Flags will be flown at half-mast to commemorate the fallen heroes, serving as a solemn reminder of their ultimate sacrifice.

A statement from the foundation’s Chairman, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani Sadaukin Garkuwan Keffi/Betara Biu, emphasized the importance of collective remembrance and support for the troops under the leadership of its Grand Patron, His Excellency Amb: Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai CFR (Rtd.), former Chief of Army Staff.

The foundation expressed gratitude for the swift aerial support provided by the Nigerian Air Force during the conflict.

The foundation urged all Nigerians to rally behind the troops, emphasizing that encouragement and support are vital in these challenging times.

“As the nation mourns its heroes, the call for unity and resilience resonates louder than ever,” the statement added.

