The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has lauded Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State for undertaking the Ruga Settlement project in Maradun to address farmer-herders clashes in the state.

Buratai gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen when he was led on tour to the project site by the Governor on Tuesday.

He also called on other governors to embark on similar projects in their states in order to address such security challenges occasioned by farmer-herder clashes.

He said: “I am quite impressed with work being done so far and the concept itself is unique in that this is the first of its type that has been quite comprehensive.

“You have the farmers, you have the facilities and you have seen the road network, the hospital, school and veterinary as well as the orchard.

“It is one of its kind and if this is replicated in the 36 states of the federation, it will bring the conflict that have been on between farmers and herders to an end.

“The other governors should take it as a challenge because security is quite fundamental.”

Buratai also commended the governor’s effort at ensuring that the state is secured and the need to ensure that people live in peace and harmony among themselves.

According to him, the project is a multipurpose settlement both in agriculture and industrial development, adding that it would spur industries like the leather, food and diary production.

He added that the settlement would attract foreign investors into state and the country.

On his part, Matawalle said he was impressed with progress of work at the settlement project and urged the contractor to put in more effort in order to complete the project in accordance with specification and time.

He said the intention behind the project was to see how to bring an end to the issue of security and bring farmers and herders together as brothers.

According to him, the settlement is not just for Fulani alone, but also for the farmers because we want to unite all of them and so we want to bring them here as soon as possible.

He said: “You are all aware that this one of its kind in the whole of Nigeria and we are not just doing this project in Maradun alone, we are doing same in the three senatorial zone of the state.

“We have three Ruga, one in Maradun, one in Gidan Jaja and one in Sardau area in Maru Local Government Area.

“I am calling on the contractor to hasten the work so that he can mobilise to another place but I assure the people of Zamfara State that we are doing these projects not just for one entity but for all of us.

“A lot of investment opportunities will come up in this Ruga and we have started getting some people and companies who are interested in investing here.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Matawalle and Buratai proceeded to the palace of the Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Tambari.

The emir, who spoke in Hausa, commended the governor for the development of the emirate and the Ruga settlement project as well as his determination to end insecurity in the state.

Tambari also commended Buratai and the Nigerian Army in their effort to bring about the needed peace in the state.