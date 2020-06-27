The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on Saturday inaugurated blocks of multiple flats of accommodation for soldiers in Bukavu Barracks, 3 Brigade in Kano.

The new accommodation comprises of two newly constructed blocks of 12 flats each and five renovated blocks of 12 flats each.

While inaugurating the project, Buratai said the new accommodation was in line with his vision to ensure improved welfare for all officers and soldiers, as well as their families.

He said the project was one of the series of renovation works ongoing and completed in many barracks across the country, adding that it was part of “infrastructure upliftment” of the barracks.

He said: “We are happy to be here today to commission this accommodation, knowing fully well that for any soldier in the field to be efficient, his welfare must be properly taken care of.

“This is one of the programmes that we have for our officers and men who are in the battle fronts, sacrificing their time; and some of them paying the supreme price in order for us to live in peace.

“So, we must take care of their families, we must take care of their welfare so that when they are back home, they would find very good accommodation.

“We are sure that this will be the beginning of more to come.

“I want to commend the Commander of the Brigade for supervising and ensuring that the accommodation is completed.”

Buratai assured the personnel that all ongoing projects across the barracks would be fully executed and completed in good time.

He urged those that would be accommodated in the new apartments to ensure proper and adequate care of all the facilities therein.

While addressing newsmen, the COAS said the Nigerian Army had put in place new strategies towards ending the menace of insecurity in the North West and the country in general.

He disclosed that the army had introduced Operation Sahel Sanity, a renewed strategy to deal with the challenge of banditry in Katsina and other states affected by the crime.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Major General Usman Mohammed, said the new accommodation was a reflection of the Chief of Army Staff’s barracks transformation programme across the country.

Mohammed commended Buratai for extending the project to the 3 Brigade and 1 Division.

He said: “What you are seeing today is the demonstration of the COAS commitment to the upliftment of the welfare and living standard of men and officers of the Nigerian Army.

“Let me say that when soldiers are comfortable and live in decent accommodation, it is going to have bearing on their performance; and they will perform better,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Buratai inspected several ongoing projects and formations within the barracks, including the refurbished operational vehicles.

He also visited the 73 Battalion in Janguza Barracks, Kano, where he inspected many completed and ongoing projects.