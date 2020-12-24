The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Burutai, on Wednesday inaugurated a 60-tonne bridge and a 3.2km road that leads to Victor Kure Armoured Range in Bauchi State.

Buratai was represented by the Army’s Chief of Policy and Plans, Lieutenant General Lamidi Adesoun, at the inauguration ceremony, which took place at Bichiki village in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

He said the construction of the road was necessary because of the challenges the Army faced while moving equipment to the range.

Buratai said he noted the poor condition of the road during his last visit to the state.

He said the constructed road would ease the movement of officers and students to the range during training and fire power demonstrations.

Aside that, he said the Army also built a 60-tonne bridge that linked the communities that were close to the range.

The COAS said the Nigerian Army was mandated to protect Nigerian territories from external aggression and promised that it would continue to remain apolitical in the discharge of its duties.

Earlier, Major General Mohmammed Magaji, who is the Managing Director, Army Vehicles Plan, thanked Burutai for the prompt intervention.

He said that troops in Bauchi would remain loyal and dedicated to their training in line with the vision of the COAS.

Magaji recalled that before the intervention, the route to the range was in a deplorable state as officers found it difficult to traverse it, especially during the rainy season.

In his remarks, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, represented by his Commissioner for Works, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, lauded the Army, saying the project would bring succour to the host communities.

The governor also tasked the troops to build mutual relationship with the people of the host communities.

Mohammed assured the army of government’s continued support.